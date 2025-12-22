Why D-Wave Quantum Computing Stock Popped Today

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum stock more than tripled this year.

The company plans to present its technology at CES 2026 in January.

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

Shares of quantum computing company D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) soared 13.5% through 10:40 a.m. ET Monday. And why?

This morning the company announced it will participate in CES 2026 on Jan. 7, 2026, presenting there "its award-winning annealing quantum computing technology, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and real-world customer use cases." Vice president of quantum technology evangelism Murray Thom will also explain the "potential for synergy between quantum, AI and blockchain."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

D-Wave in 2025

D-Wave stock soared nearly 230% in 2025. In the company's Q3 report, CEO Dr. Alan Baratz said that "the world is watching quantum, and specifically D-Wave, as we deliver quantum computing's value to businesses, researchers, and governments now."

Last month, D-Wave announced 100% growth in Q3 revenue and offered its improvements in "gross profit, bookings, and cash balance" as evidence of the company's "success in accelerating global quantum computing adoption."

Is D-Wave stock a buy in 2026?

Yet D-Wave stock is something of a work in progress. Did revenue double in Q3? Yes, but the company's still doing barely $24 million in annual business, which isn't a lot for a stock valued at $9.6 billion.

That works out to a price-to-sales ratio of 400 times. And D-Wave, of course, has no price-to-earnings ratio at all, because it has no earnings. Even Wall Street analysts who recommend the stock (and there are a lot of them) don't anticipate D-Wave turning profitable before 2030 at the earliest, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. To achieve this, they say D-Wave must first reach an annual revenue of more than $590 million.

There's a long way to go between here and there. In the meantime, investors should expect D-Wave stock to trade like the momentum stock that it is.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

Before you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and D-Wave Quantum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.