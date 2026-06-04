Why Is Cytokinetics (CYTK) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cytokinetics (CYTK). Shares have lost about 5.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cytokinetics due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Cytokinetics, Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

CYTK Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat on Myqorzo Launch

Cytokinetics reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.67 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.36 per share.

Loss widened year over year due to higher SG&A expenses tied to costs associated with the commercial launch of Myqorzo.

Revenues amounted to $19.4 million, up from $1.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.0 million.

The quarter reflected CYTK’s transition into a commercial-stage story, supported by early Myqorzo launch traction and a sizable year-over-year step-up in total revenues.

CYTK’s Revenue Mix Jumps on Launch and Milestones

Net product revenues from Myqorzo were $4.8 million, reflecting approximately nine weeks of U.S. sales following its launch.

In December 2025, the FDA approved Myqorzo (aficamten) for adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

Through April, management noted that patients on therapy expanded to roughly 1,100, pointing to accelerating early demand.

Commercial momentum is being paired with expanding regulatory and geographic scope. Myqorzo received European Commission approval for adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM, and Cytokinetics indicated that it is moving toward its first European commercial launch in Germany in the second quarter of 2026.

Beyond product sales, quarterly revenues included $11.9 million tied to a milestone under the license agreement with Bayer, associated with the first commercial sale of Myqorzo in the United States. Collaboration revenues amounted to $2.6 million, up from $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses rose in line with the company funding its first launch. Selling, general and administrative expense climbed to $104.9 million from $57.4 million a year ago, driven by external costs related to Myqorzo commercialization, the U.S. sales force buildout and higher personnel-related costs, including stock-based compensation.

Research and development expense was $95.5 million, down from $98.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the modest decline to higher clinical trial activity last year, partially offset by increased personnel-related costs in 2026.

CYTK’s Updates on Aficamten

On the clinical front, CYTK reported positive top-line results from ACACIA-HCM, its pivotal phase III study of aficamten in symptomatic non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The trial met both dual primary endpoints, showing statistically significant improvements from baseline to week 36 in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score and peak VO2 compared with placebo.

CYTK is also working on a label expansion of Myqorzo. The FDA accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for MAPLE-HCM, a phase III study evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared with metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with oHCM. The regulatory body assigned a target action date of Nov. 14, 2026. A potential approval is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Outside the United States, Cytokinetics submitted a marketing authorization application to Swissmedic and highlighted orphan drug designations from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for non-obstructive HCM in adults and oHCM in pediatric patients.

CAMELLIA-HCM, a phase III study of aficamten in Japanese patients with oHCM, is also ongoing. The study is being conducted by Bayer in collaboration with Cytokinetics to support potential marketing authorization in Japan.

Other studies include CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with symptomatic oHCM.

Cytokinetics’ Other Pipeline Candidates

Other pipeline candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, for patients with heart failure. A confirmatory phase III multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, COMET-HF, evaluating the efficacy and safety of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction is ongoing. Enrollment is expected to continue through 2026.

Following a recommendation from the dose level review committee, patient enrollment has been expanded in Cohort 1 of AMBER-HFpEF, a phase II study evaluating ulacamten in patients with symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥ 60%. Enrollment in Cohort 1 is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.









How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cytokinetics has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Cytokinetics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cytokinetics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS), has gained 4.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Krystal Biotech reported revenues of $116.36 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +32%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares with $1.20 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Krystal Biotech is expected to post earnings of $1.81 per share, indicating a change of +40.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Krystal Biotech. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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