Why CVS Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

Key Points

A pair of analysts raised their price targets on the pharmacy operator's shares.

Both maintained their equivalents of buy recommendations.

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Ubiquitous American pharmacy operator CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) also had a strong presence on the stock market on Tuesday. That's because its shares traded in positive territory, rising more than 3% in contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index. New and positive notes from analysts tracking the company helped put some wind in its sails.

Two healthy developments

That morning, two pundits raised their price targets on CVS. Going first was Lisa Gill from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan unit, who now feels the sturdy retail healthcare stock is worth $111 per share -- $10 higher than her previous estimation. Her peer Lance Wilkes followed with a price target boost to $106 per share from $94.

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Both analysts maintained their equivalents of buy recommendations.

In what's hardly a coincidence, these moves came less than a week after CVS published its first-quarter earnings. Investors were clearly impressed -- as they should be -- with the company's 66% year-over-year increase in net income to almost $3 billion. As it has a significant health insurance operation, CVS also did well in reducing its medical benefit ratio (MBR) by nearly three percentage points.

The company also raised its profitability guidance for the entirety of 2026.

A big company with growth potential

I'm seeing a lot to like in CVS's recent performance. That bottom-line surge and effectiveness in shaving the MBR indicate to me a business that isn't resting on its already-powerful market position and wants to keep the growth train running. I think it has quite a good future despite its size and prominence, and I continue to believe its stock is a solid investment.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.