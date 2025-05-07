Why CuriosityStream Stock Surged Nearly 50% Higher Today

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) may not be a name many investors have heard before. Yet the streaming service's stock is making waves in the market today. Shares rocketed higher by as much as 60% Wednesday morning after the company reported some big news in its first-quarter report.

CuriosityStream saw its revenue grow 26% year over year, and predicts as much as 37% growth in the current quarter. It also achieved positive net income for the first time. Shares remained higher by 40% at noon ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Massive dividend increase

CuriosityStream offers visually impressive documentaries aimed at educating viewers. That shouldn't be surprising, since it was started by John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel. The company has recently found a new revenue stream licensing its programming for artificial intelligence (AI) training, as well as traditional media distribution.

That additional licensing revenue has cash flow surging. It's been enough for the micro-cap company to initiate a dividend last year, and now to massively increase that payout. What started as an annual $0.10 dividend has already been raised several times. The streaming service announced last night that it was now doubling the annual dividend to $0.32 per share.

That represented an annual yield of 10% based on the stock's closing price on Monday. Even with today's surge higher, CuriosityStream stock now has a forward yield of about 7%. The company is in a good place to maintain that dividend, too.

Strong balance sheet, too

CuriosityStream has $39 million in cash and no debt. But CEO Clint Stinchcomb told analysts on theearnings callthat the company intends to pay its dividend with cash generated from operations. The liquidity it already holds could be used to cover some payments if quarterly cash flow is "lumpy," Stinchcomb said. The company is confident, however, that overall, it will pay the dividend from operations.

CuriosityStream is keeping the cash it needs to invest back in the business, but returning any excess to shareholders. That's a sustainable model and a good reason to buy the stock for income.

Should you invest $1,000 in CuriosityStream right now?

Before you buy stock in CuriosityStream, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CuriosityStream wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,546!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 893% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in CuriosityStream. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.