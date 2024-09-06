Why CSW Industrials Stock Was Plummeting This Week

Share dilution is one of those stock market nightmares that keeps investors awake when they should be sleeping. Even news of fairly mild levels of dilution can lead to notable sell-offs, a situation that has been evident with the stock of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) in recent days.

Week-to-date as of mid-afternoon Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the veteran company's stock price had fallen by nearly 16%.

1.1 million reasons to be worried

Many investors reacted negatively to CSW's news, delivered Wednesday, that it was floating a new issue of its common shares. The originally planned 1 million share flotation was upsized to 1.1 million. This was priced at $285 per share.

CSW said that it granted the issue's underwriters, a syndicate that includes finance sector heavyweights JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, a 30-day option to collectively buy up to 165,000 additional shares.

The gross proceeds of the issue are $313.5 million. CSW said that it intends to use its share of these monies to retire outstanding debt, and for "general corporate purposes." The latter could include acquisitions, although the company did not hint at what kind of assets it might consider purchasing.

The new share flotation was to close on or about Friday, Sept. 6.

Indebtedness not such a concern

CSW has actually done a decent job of eliminating its debt, as its long-term borrowings decreased in its most recently reported quarter on both a sequential and year-over-year basis ($170 million, against the previous quarter's $206 million and the year-ago figure of $264 million).

As is typical in such cases, however, dilution is more of a concern for the market. It's not too severe in this instance, as pre-issue, CSW had more than 15.5 million outstanding shares of that common stock. Investors, then, might be overreacting to the company's latest financing news.

Should you invest $1,000 in Csw Industrials right now?

Before you buy stock in Csw Industrials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Csw Industrials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,938!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.