Why Is Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Is Skyrocketing Today?

Key Points

A key listing on a South Korean exchange has investors banking on added liquidity for this top-50 token.

Additionally, strong underlying fundamentals driven by significant open interest in derivatives tied to Internet Computer are in focus today.

Here's what to make of these catalysts, and what this could mean for long-term holders of this digital asset.

10 stocks we like better than Internet Computer ›

Among the leading cryptocurrencies getting a boost in today's session, the price action we're seeing in Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is truly remarkable. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Internet Computer has seen its token price surge 8.4% to its highest level in a month.

Now, part of today's rally in this top-50 token by market capitalization can be tied to positive momentum seen across all digital assets. The overall market capitalization of the crypto sector edged higher today, by around 0.5% at the time of writing. With that said, it's clear that Internet Computer is among the leading mid-cap tokens driving a decent portion of today's move.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's what investors can glean from today's price action and the direction of travel for Internet Computer moving forward.

Key listing catalyst drives nice rally

Today's key driver is a listing of Internet Computer on the Upbit exchange, which most investors are closely watching. This South Korean exchange is the largest in the country, and with trading set to include several top trading pairs, investors appear to be clamoring for greater volume and liquidity. In general, these factors do drive supply and demand fundamentals in a bullish direction, and this is certainly a vote of confidence for Internet Computer and its team in validating this project's underlying model.

Additionally, open interest for derivatives tied to Internet Computer jumped more than 40% over yesterday, signaling added leverage to this ongoing momentum trade. In other words, so long as we don't see any significant marketwide sell-offs in the coming days, investors appear to feel safe placing larger bets on this token appreciating rapidly, which may be encouraging to long-term holders.

Of course, the overall sentiment of crypto investors remains tepid at the moment, and even for projects like Internet Computer with strong underlying fundamentals, I'm unclear about the broader direction of travel for this sector. But for today at least, there are plenty of catalysts for Internet Computer investors to grasp onto.

Should you buy stock in Internet Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Internet Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Internet Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.