Why CrowdStrike Plunged For the Second Day In A Row

Cybersecurity stocks fell for a second day in a row after Anthropic unveiled Claude Code Security on Friday.

CrowdStrike's CEO pushed back on the disruption fears in a LinkedIn post over the weekend.

Investors continued de-risking anyway, as CrowdStrike's high valuation likely exacerbated the fear.

Shares of cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) plunged on Monday, falling 10.6% as of 3:21 p.m. The drop was especially notable following Friday's 8% plunge.

Today's decline appeared to be an extension of Friday's decline, which was triggered by AI company Anthropic's introduction of its Claude Code Security product. That spurred a large, somewhat indiscriminate sell-off across virtually all cybersecurity stocks, as investors wondered whether the new service could amount to disruptive competition for their software.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz defended his company over the weekend in a lengthy LinkedIn post, but it appears investors are de-risking anyway.

Kurtz brushes off the competition, but the market doesn't listen

In a LinkedIn post over the weekend, Kurtz cleverly prompted the Claude chatbot to analyze whether Claude Code Security would disrupt CrowdStrike's Falcon platform. Ironically, Claude itself was unconvinced:

Does it replace CrowdStrike?



No -- they address different problems. Claude Code Security is a code vulnerability scanner and patcher. It competes more directly with static analysis tools (like Snyk, Checkmarx, or Veracode) than with CrowdStrike.



Here's the distinction:

Claude Code Security finds bugs in your source code before they're exploited

-- proactive, development-stage security. CrowdStrike detects and responds to threats at runtime across live endpoints -- reactive, operational security (EDR/XDR)

They sit at completely different points in the security lifecycle.

Kurtz then proclaimed that AI doesn't replace the need for cybersecurity, but actually increases it. In addition, Kurtz linked to a YouTube video explaining that AI platforms like Anthropic actually need cybersecurity platforms like CrowdStrike to protect the AIs from being hacked.

Investors are de-risking anyway amid high valuations

I actually think Kurtz made a pretty strong case that AI will require more cybersecurity, not less; the question is whether AI platforms can actually build their own end-to-end platform. While Claude Code Security may disrupt a portion of the cybersecurity world, it remains to be seen whether it can build a complete end-to-end reactive software like Falcon, or whether it will partner with cyber leaders instead.

So why the sell-off, which has taken CrowdStrike down nearly 20% in a matter of days? Well, it probably didn't help that CrowdStrike and most leading cybersecurity stocks were trading at extremely high valuations coming into this period of AI disruption fear. Coming into today, CrowdStrike traded at over 21 times sales.

Thus, the sell-off may therefore be warranted in light of the risk around potential disruption or merely slight pricing pressure that might result from AI automation. When a stock is priced for perfection, it's susceptible to these types of dramatic pullbacks.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

