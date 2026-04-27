Why Critical Metals Stock Soared Almost 26% Higher Today

Key Points

It's offering to purchase it in an all-stock deal valued at around $835 million.

If completed, the deal would give it full control of a highly promising asset in Greenland.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML), a rare-earth and lithium miner, was a scorching hot stock on Monday. It agreed to buy a peer, a move that will give it 100% ownership of a major rare-earth play across the Atlantic Ocean. It was little wonder that investors were excited to hear the news; they collectively traded Critical Metals' stock up by nearly 26% that trading session.

Critical acquisition

Before market open, Critical Metals announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire all outstanding shares of peer European Lithium in an all-stock transaction.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Under the American mining company's proposal, European Lithium investors would receive just under 0.04 shares of Critical Metals for each share of European Lithium they own. Critical Metals said this values the deal at roughly $835 million.

Owning, or at least possessing a significant majority in, European Lithium would give Critical Metals full ownership of Tanbreez, a major rare-earth deposit in Greenland. This, the company wrote in the press release divulging its European Lithium bid, "will simplify the ownership, decision making and financing strategy for Tanbreez as it is advanced toward a development decision."

Critical Metals said it expects the deal to close in the second half of this year. It is subject to approval by European Lithium shareholders.

The target company has not yet made an official pronouncement on the proposal. Last Thursday, it obtained a trading halt on its stock in Europe. That halt was put in place until tomorrow, April 28.

A very familiar peer

There is already a high degree of cross-ownership between the two companies, as European Lithium owns more than 45.5 million shares of Critical Metals, representing around 34% of the outstanding shares. The latter said in its press release that it intends to cancel these shares once the acquisition goes through.

Holding full control of both Tanbreez and European Lithium would be a very positive development for the company, especially considering the monster potential of the Greenland play. I believe this stock has an exciting future.

Should you buy stock in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.