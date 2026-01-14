Why Critical Metals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points

Critical Metals is developing a rare-earth project in Greenland.

Shares of Critical Metals sank on Monday and Tuesday.

The company announced resuts from a drilling program today.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

Having ended the last two market sessions at lower levels than they had on the preceding days, Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) is poised to buck the trend and lock in a gain for today. The rare-earth mining company reported encouraging drilling results from its Tanbreez project in Greenland, and investors are celebrating the news.

As of 2:55 p.m. ET, shares of Critical Metals are up 33.4%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

High grades of rare-earth elements exist at this high-interest project

Critical Metals announced today the first assay results from its 2025 drilling program at the Tanbreez Rare-Earth Project located in Greenland.

In addition to finding total rare-earth oxide and yttrium grades ranging from 0.40% to 0.47%, with heavy rare-earth oxides representing approximately 26% to 27% of the total rare-earth oxides and yttrium, the company reported that the assay results suggest potential for further resource expansion.

Mining companies use drilling programs to assess the mineralization of their resources, which helps inform their decisions regarding the development of these assets.

Critical Metals recently announced that it had approved the development of pilot-plant facilities at the Tanbreez project. Phase 1 of the facility is scheduled to be available for use by May 2026.

Potential investors should dig further into this mining stock before starting a position

Unsurprisingly, shares of Critical Metals are flying higher today, considering how the market has paid close attention to rare-earth mining stocks over the past year. At this point, however, it's essential to acknowledge that the Tanbreez project will not commence operations for some time -- if it achieves the operational phase of its development at all. Therefore, the stock should only remain a consideration for those comfortable with high-risk investments.

Should you buy stock in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.