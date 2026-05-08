Why Critical Metals Stock Jumped 60% in April

Key Points

Critical Metals has acquired 92.5% stake in Tanbreez, Greenland.

It plans to acquire 100% control of the mine and advance it to production.

Critical Metals shares are up 700% in one year.

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Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) stock didn't just have a good April. It logged its second-biggest month so far this year, rallying 60.3% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The young miner's move to acquire control of one of the world's most valuable rare-earth deposits has suddenly transformed it from a junior miner to a potentially important Western rare-earth supplier at a time when the world is scrambling to reduce dependence on imports from China.

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What's happening with Critical Metals stock?

Critical Metals owned a 42% stake in Tanbreez in Greenland and planned to increase it to 92.5%. It did just that last month, raising its stake in the prized asset to 92.5%.

That's not all. Critical Metals also signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire European Lithium, the company that owns the remaining 7.5% stake in Tanbreez, for $835 million.

If the deal goes through, Critical Metals will become the sole owner of Tanbreez, a deposit that's rich in heavy rare-earth elements used in high-performance magnets for electronics, electric vehicles, and military-grade systems. Light rare-earth elements, in comparison, are cheaper and more abundant.

The Trump administration is making sweeping moves to boost the domestic supply of critical minerals, including rare-earths that have critical uses. According to a research report from The Motley Fool, China currently accounts for nearly 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of rare-earth element processing in the world. Furthermore, 67% of the rare-earths consumed in the U.S. in 2025 were imported, with China leading the pack.

Tanbreez, therefore, is the exact kind of asset that governments care about, and it's not just the U.S. For months, investors waited to see whether Critical Metals would get the green light to acquire ownership and develop the mine. April delivered that answer in their favor, and the stock skyrocketed.

Even the company's $60 million financing through stock sale, announced earlier in April, was interpreted positively, as investors saw it as a sign that the company now has the hard cash to advance Tanbreez.

After a 700% rally, how high can Critical Metals stock go?

Having cleared laboratory-scale testing in April, Tanbreez is now preparing to begin pilot operations this month. That's a crucial step in advancing the mine toward commercial production and gives investors a clearer sense of whether the asset can evolve from a promising rare-earth deposit into a significant supplier.

In early May, Critical Metals also secured approval from the Greenland government to acquire a 70% stake in 60° North Greenland ApS, a construction, drilling, and logistics company. That should support Tanbreez's development.

Critical Metals stock has surged a jaw-dropping 700% over the past year, fueled by rising geopolitical urgency around rare-earth supply chains and growing evidence that Tanbreez could emerge as a major rare-earth supplier. The next leg of growth, however, will depend on execution. The success of pilot operations and eventual commercialization will determine whether Critical Metals can meet investors' enormous expectations.

Yes, the prospects are compelling, but so are the risks for a company valued at $1.8 billion that has yet to generate revenue from its operations.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.