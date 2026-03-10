Why Critical Metals Stock Crushed it on Tuesday

Key Points

This concerns its large, rare-earth play in Greenland.

The company said it expects to start shipping concentrate from this in 2029.

Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) clearly became a critical stock for more than a few investors on the second trading day of the week. In retrospect, that wasn't a surprise, as a major rally in the shares was sparked by the lithium and rare-earth miner's major exploratory project.

30 million reasons to be bullish

Before market open on Tuesday, Critical Metals announced its board of directors had authorized a $30 million "acceleration program" for the project, a rare-earth play in Greenland called Tanbreez.

The company wrote that this investment "will significantly advance drilling, infrastructure, engineering design and metallurgical programs." It set a timeline, stating that the first ore production from Tanbreez should occur in the fourth quarter of 2028 or the first quarter of 2029. Exports of concentrate should launch by the start of the third quarter of 2029.

This move is significant because it's the beginning of Critical Metals' shift in the project from exploration to development and production. The company said that the acceleration program would see $12.5 million devoted to exploration and production this year, while $15 million is intended for infrastructure acquisitions in both Greenland and Australia.

A rare opportunity

In the press release touting the initiative, Critical Metals quoted CEO Tony Sage as saying that it "marks an important step forward in unlocking the enormous potential of the Tanbreez rare-earth deposit."

He added that "Over the past 18 months our team has systematically advanced the project through exploration success, strategic partnerships and infrastructure development."

All of the above is true, and since Tanbreez is one of the largest rare-earth plays on the planet, investors are right to be bullish on Critical Metals for advancing its efforts. Much will depend on how the project is actually implemented, but it undeniably has vast potential and, at the very least, makes the company's stock an important one to track.

