Why Critical Metals Corp Stock Was Up As Much As 100% This Week

Key Points

Critical Metals is working on a mining project in Greenland.

It is getting further approvals for operations and is buoyed by potential United States involvement in the territory.

The stock is a risky buy right now.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) jumped over 100% at one point this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rare earth mining company received a barrage of positive news regarding its plots in Greenland, along with the United States' involvement in attempting to acquire the island territory. Shares of Critical Metals stock are up close to 500% in the last six months.

Here's why shares were soaring again, and whether it is a buy right now.

Mining approval, Greenland intervention

This week, Critical Metals received approval to construct a pilot plant for its rare earth mine in Greenland. Although the mine is still far from being operational, investors took this as a positive step for the business, as it will soon be operational.

Perhaps more important is the United States' strategic claims on Greenland, with a potential purchase of the territory from Denmark. If it does end up controlling the territory, there would likely be more of a green light for Critical Metals to begin mining, as the goal for the United States is to reduce its reliance on China for rare-earth metal production. Critical Metals has already signed deals with Western customers seeking to diversify away from Chinese supplies, although it should be noted that the Greenland mines aren't set to begin operations until 2027.

Once operational, Critical Metals believes it will have enough product for tens of billions of dollars in metals sales, although this will take decades to materialize. Investors are bidding up the stock this week because if the United States gets involved, it may accelerate the timeline for the rare earth mine in Greenland.

Should you buy Critical Metals stock?

Rare earths are a vital industry that will continue to receive significant investments from the United States. With a market cap of just $1.8 billion, it is entirely plausible that Critical Metals' stock will be higher in a few years if it can successfully operationalize its mines and generate profits.

Still, investors today should note that the company is pre-revenue, has a lot of investments and approvals to make, and operates in a geopolitically uncertain industry. There are several risks associated with this stock, so it should not be your entire portfolio if you decide to buy.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.