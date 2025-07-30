Why Criteo Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Key Points The adtech company posted its latest set of quarterly figures.

Revenue rose, but adjusted net income declined.

It's safe to say Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shareholders weren't feeling the sluggishness of Hump Day. Collectively, they traded up the shares of the France-based adtech company after it posted its latest earnings report, leaving them with a nearly 1% gain at market close. That compared favorably to the slight decline of 0.1% posted by the S&P 500 index that trading session.

Crushing second-quarter estimates

For its second quarter, Criteo -- which reports in U.S. dollars -- earned $483 million, which was a 2% improvement over the same period of 2024. Going in the opposite direction was non-GAAP (adjusted) net income; this fell to $51 million ($0.92 per share) from the year-ago profit of $64 million.

Despite the bottom-line decline, both headline fundamentals crushed the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking Criteo stock were modeling slightly over $275 million for revenue, and merely $0.71 per share for adjusted profitability.

In its earnings release, Criteo revealed that its retail media revenue zoomed 11% higher. Lagging well behind that, however, was its sluggish (1%) growth from performance media.

A bullish move

Nevertheless, Criteo is bullish about its future, as indicated by its raised guidance. Its preferred internal profitability measure, contribution ex-traffic acquisition costs (TAC) -- basically, revenue minus such expenses -- is now expected to grow at a rate of 3% to 4% in 2024 over the previous year in constant-currency terms. Previously, the company was guiding for a flat to low single-digit percentage rise.

Despite its favoring of this unusual metric, the fact that Criteo is confident of its growth suggests it has more good, estimates-topping quarters in front of it. Although the investor reaction to the earnings was cautious, I feel those folks were justified in bidding up the stock on Wednesday.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Criteo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.