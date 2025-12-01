Why Credo Technology Stock Is Soaring in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

Credo Technology reported second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed.

The company surpassed analysts' expectations regarding both revenue and profits.

Credo is a stock worth watching for those seeking exposure to AI.

Reversing its downward trend from regular trading hours today, Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock is surging higher in after-hours trading despite falling 3.6% during regular market hours. Reporting second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed this afternoon, the provider of connectivity solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) applications significantly surpassed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, leading investors to bid the stock higher.

As of 7:12 p.m. ET, shares of Credo are up 15.1% from their closing price of $171.13 at 4:00 p.m.

Ringing in a new month with a record company performance

Growing revenue by a whopping 272% year-over-year, Credo reported Q2 2026 sales of $268 million. Analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $235 million.

The company's impressive performance extended to the bottom of the income statement, where Credo reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, notably better than the diluted EPS of $0.50 that analysts had anticipated Credo reporting.

According to Bill Brennan, Credo's CEO, the company's Q2 2026 financial results represent "the strongest quarterly results in Credo's history, and they reflect the continued build-out of the world's largest AI training and inference clusters."

Credo projects third-quarter 2026 revenue of $335 million to $345 million. Should the company achieve the midpoint of this guidance, it will represent year-over-year revenue growth of 152%.

Has the time passed for picking up shares of Credo?

One strong financial report doesn't automatically mean that a stock is a buy. However, the company's progress in the recently completed quarter and management's optimistic outlook for Q3 2026 suggest that the company may be on the verge of distinguishing itself as a leader in connectivity solutions. For those interested in AI stocks, Credo is undoubtedly a worthy addition to their radars.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.