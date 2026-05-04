Why Costco's Financial Strength Could Outpace Retail Challenges

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST balance sheet strength provides a cushion against a tough retail environment. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with $17,383 million in cash and cash equivalents. This substantial liquidity is complemented by $857 million in short-term investments as of Feb. 15, 2026, bringing total liquid assets to $18,240 million. This liquidity allows Costco to absorb short-term disruptions without compromising operational commitments.



The company’s disciplined approach to debt is equally noteworthy. While current liabilities totaled $40,763 million, current assets of $43,133 million provide a modest cushion over near-term obligations, reflecting a balanced working capital position. Costco’s limited leverage further strengthens its defensive profile. Long-term debt, excluding the current portion, was $5,688 million, while shareholders’ equity was $32,087 million.



Cash flow generation strengthens this position. For the 24 weeks ended Feb. 15, 2026, Costco generated $7,684 million in cash from operations, comfortably covering $2,815 million in capital expenditures. With full-year capital spending projected at around $6.5 billion, the company appears well-positioned to fund growth initiatives. This internal capital generation supports Costco's warehouse expansion, with 28 net new openings planned for fiscal 2026.



Another pillar supporting Costco’s balance sheet is its membership fee model. Membership fee income rose 13.6% year over year to $1,355 million, alongside a 4.8% increase in total paid memberships. With 82.1 million paid members and a worldwide renewal rate of 89.7%, the company maintains a highly predictable and stable cash flow stream.



Costco’s significant cash reserves and low leverage shield it from market volatility. This financial stability, supported by a loyal membership base, ensures the company can comfortably fund its expansion plans.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco, which competes with Dollar General Corporation DG and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares decline 0.3% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 12.5%. While shares of Dollar General have jumped 24.1%, Target has rallied 37.1% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 46.65, below its median level of 46.94 but higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.77. COST carries a Value Score of D. Costco is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.84) and Dollar General (15.34).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 13%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.5% rise in sales and 10.1% growth in earnings.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.