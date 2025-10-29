Why CoStar Group Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Key Points

The real estate tech specialist posted double-digit increases in key fundamentals.

Market professionals tracking the stock were expecting higher profitability, however.

10 stocks we like better than CoStar Group ›

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) stock hit a bump on Hump Day, with its share price diving by nearly 10% across the trading session. The company, which concentrates on real estate tech solutions, was hit with an investor sell-off after releasing its latest set of quarterly figures. That decline was particularly glaring on a day when the S&P 500 index closed flat.

Bottom-line miss

For its third quarter, CoStar's revenue was $834 million, which was a sturdy 20% higher year over year. That was on the back of a near doubling in net new bookings; these rose by 92% to $84 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose less steeply, advancing by 10% to $97 million. In per-share terms, that non-GAAP (adjusted) bottom line was $0.23.

Unfortunately, analysts tracking the company were expecting it to do better with profitability. As a group, they were collectively estimating it would book an adjusted net profit of $0.18 per share. On a brighter note, CoStar beat on the consensus revenue projection, which was slightly over $812 million.

In the earnings release, the company attributed the improvements to strong performance at what's arguably its most high-profile asset, the homes.com website.

In-line guidance

For the entirety of 2025, CoStar is guiding for adjusted net income of $0.82 to $0.84 per share; the analyst consensus is $0.82. Its revenue projection also sits slightly above the average pundit estimate, at $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion, against the collective forecast of a bit below $3.23 billion.

The company raised its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the full year. It's now anticipating $415 million to $425 million, which is an increase of $40 million at the midpoint of that range.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoStar Group right now?

Before you buy stock in CoStar Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoStar Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CoStar Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.