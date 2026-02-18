Why Cosmos Surged More than 7% Today

Key Points

Cosmos has seemingly been left for dead, with a number of notable names in the digital assets space turning bearish on this interoperability network.

However, a recent updated 2026 roadmap does pave the way for some compelling improvements through the remainder of this year.

Here's what the Cosmos team has announced, and why market participants are taking this token higher in today's session.

10 stocks we like better than Cosmos ›

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is among the leading decentralized blockchain projects focused on high-performance interoperability. Through its core Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, Cosmos aims to enable fast, secure transactions for millions of users seeking to benefit from applications spanning multiple blockchains.

Unfortunately for investors in Cosmos and its native ATOM token, it's been a pretty consistent downward ride over the past year, with this token losing nearly 50% of its value over this time frame. Much of this move can be directly correlated to some rather unfriendly commentary from Christopher Goes (co-founder of Anoma), who believes the death certificate for Cosmos has been signed. His commentary centers on the idea that many major hubs have shifted to maintenance mode or collapsed on the Cosmos network, while other prominent projects have left the ecosystem altogether.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Cosmos bulls will undoubtedly disagree with this thesis, and there is one key update this past week that appears to be spurring an uptick in investor demand for this large-cap cryptocurrency. Let's dive into why this token surged 7.6% today over the past 24 hours (as of 1:30 p.m. ET), and where it may be headed from here.

What's driving this reversal rally today?

A Feb. 11 update from the Cosmos team on its 2026 roadmap appears to be spurring some cheers among investors who have long awaited meaningful infrastructure improvements to entice existing projects to stay (and developers to build new projects on this blockchain as well).

This new roadmap focuses on "performance, improving modularity, and enterprise-focused features." Sounds great, and diving in a bit deeper, some of these updates could be game-changers. The Cosmos team has noted that transactions per second have doubled on its network, connectivity has improved (and should allow for the addition of dozens of new networks to join the Cosmos ecosystem), and a proof-of-authority mechanism is being worked on to encourage future enterprise investment and use cases.

Those are solid developments, and ones the investing community appears to appreciate. I'll be keeping a close eye on how future rollouts proceed and what comes of this recent update. For now, this is one token I've moved a bit higher on my watch list due to today's move. If it's sustained, this could be a token that investors start talking about once again.

Should you buy stock in Cosmos right now?

Before you buy stock in Cosmos, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cosmos wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cosmos. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.