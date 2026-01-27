Why Corning Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Corning is helping Meta Platforms build data centers in the U.S.

The material sciences leader is expanding its manufacturing network to meet soaring demand.

Shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) jumped on Tuesday after the glass maker struck a blockbuster $6 billion deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

By the close of trading, Corning's stock price was up more than 15%.

Accelerating the AI revolution

Under the terms of the deal, Corning will supply Meta with its most advanced optical fiber, cable, and connectivity products. The two companies will work together to build AI data centers faster, as Meta races to keep pace with its rivals.

To satisfy the booming, AI-driven demand for its products, Corning plans to expand its manufacturing operations in North Carolina. Meta will serve as the anchor client for a major capacity buildout at Corning's optical cable facility in Hickory. Once construction is complete, the plant will be the largest of its kind, according to Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

"Building the most advanced data centers in the U.S. requires world-class partners and American manufacturing," Meta executive Joel Kaplan said in a press release. "We're proud to partner with Corning -- a company with deep expertise in optical connectivity and commitment to domestic manufacturing -- for the high-performance fiber optic cables our AI infrastructure needs."

Business is booming

The 175-year-old materials science leader is enjoying soaring sales of its AI-focused solutions. Corning's optical communications enterprise revenue leaped 58% year over year in the third quarter, fueled by companies' strong interest in its new generative AI products.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.