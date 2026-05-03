Why Corning Stock Plummeted This Week

Key Points

Corning published its first-quarter results this week, and results topped expectations.

While the company beat Wall Street's targets in Q1, management's sales projection for this quarter missed the mark.

Corning's valuation may have also been pressured by developments for another player in the optics space.

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Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock got hit with a double-digit valuation pullback in this week's trading despite the company posting better-than-expected quarterly results. The tech-infrastructure specialist's share price fell 10% in a stretch that played host to a 0.9% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.

Corning published its first-quarter report on April 28, posting sales and earnings for the period that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates. Despite the Q1 beats, the company's forward guidance fell short of expectations -- and there appears to be another catalyst that factored into the stock's pullback this week.

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Corning's Q1 beats couldn't power gains for the stock

With non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.70 per share on sales of $4.35 billion in the first quarter, Corning's results came in marginally better than the average Wall Street targets. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted profit of $0.69 per share on sales of $4.31 billion.

Corning's AI-related optics business continued to deliver strong results last quarter, helping to push overall revenue up roughly 18% year over year in the period. Optical communications segment revenue was up 36% compared to the prior-year quarter, and the overall business also benefited from the ramping of new solar products -- with solar segment revenue up 80% year over year.

Unfortunately, management's guidance for core sales of roughly $4.6 billion in the current quarter fell short of the average analyst forecast by roughly $70 million. Meanwhile, its target for core earnings per share to come in between $0.73 and $0.77 was roughly in line with the consensus estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.75.

Optics stocks faced some added scrutiny this week

On the heels of a 108% rally in the previous week's trading, Poet Technologies stock shed 51.6% of its value after the company announced that Marvell had canceled an optics product order with the company. Poet's dramatic valuation collapse appears to have added some extra bearish valuation pressures for other players in the optics space.

On the other hand, Marvell's canceling of the Poet deal may have no real negative implications for Corning. With Corning stock seeing a 10% pullback on a Q1 report and forward guidance that actually looked pretty solid, investors may have overreacted this week.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.