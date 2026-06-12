Why CoreWeave Stock Surged Today

Key Points

CoreWeave stock moved higher Friday in a day of gains for the broader market.

Hopes for an end to the Iran war and a strong IPO debut for SpaceX helped lift many growth stocks.

CoreWeave stock also moved higher thanks to news that the stock will be included in the Nasdaq-100 index.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock ended this week's trading on a bullish note, climbing 5% in Friday's trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the day's trading, and the Nasdaq Composite closed out the day up 0.3%.

CoreWeave's valuation moved higher today in conjunction with bullish dynamics lifting the broader market. The company's share price also got a boost from news that the stock will be added to the Nasdaq-100 index.

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CoreWeave stock rose in a green day for the market

After some big sell-offs earlier in the week, the stock market saw broad bullish momentum on Friday. Stocks rose on news that the U.S. and Iran could soon finalize terms to end their conflict.

CoreWeave stock also got a boost from the strong valuation gains that SpaceX saw following its initial public offering (IPO). The space tech company sold its first tranche of publicly available stock at $135 per share, and its share price ended the day at $160.95 -- good for a 19.2% gain in its first day of trading. Strong valuation gains for SpaceX helped support the case for bullish sentiment on growth stocks overall, and CoreWeave moved higher amid the trend.

CoreWeave is joining the Nasdaq-100 index

News hit today that CoreWeave is set to be included in the Nasdaq-100 index. With the company joining the index, CoreWeave will also be included in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the Nasdaq-100. The inclusion means that funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 will be buying CoreWeave stock, which is a bullish catalyst for its share price.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.