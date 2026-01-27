Why CoreWeave Stock is Soaring (Again) Today

Key Points

One of the biggest names in AI made a significant investment in CoreWeave this week.

The move elicited a couple of upgrades and price target boosts from Wall Street

CoreWeave represents an intriguing opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) rallied Tuesday morning, gaining as much as 13.7%. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 12.7%.

The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) and neocloud specialist higher was a couple of bullish takes from Wall Street analysts.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Feeling the love

In a regulatory filing yesterday, Nvidia revealed it had nearly doubled its investment in CoreWeave to more than 47 million shares, in a stake valued at $4.6 billion as of Monday's close. That amounts to an 11.5% stake in the company and represents 90% of Nvidia's equity portfolio. On the heels of that revelation, Wall Street is weighing in.

First, D.A. Davidson analyst Alex Platt upgraded CoreWeave to buy from neutral (hold), while raising his price target from $68 to $100, representing potential upside of about 2%. The analyst was playing catch-up after CoreWeave rallied 7% in yesterday's trading on the Nvidia news.

After being skeptical of the stock, the analyst writes, "We find it hard to believe that Nvidia would not only increase their common stock position in CoreWeave but also agree to a backstop arrangement in a 5-gigawatt (GW) buildout plan if they too didn't believe OpenAI raises enough capital to fulfill their near-term commitments to CoreWeave."

Not to be outdone, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded CoreWeave to buy from hold, raising his price target to $140 from $100, representing potential upside of 42%. The analyst cited its strategic partnership with Nvidia -- which gives CoreWeave access to Nvidia's latest AI chips -- and the acceleration of CoreWeave's path to 5GW as reasons for his bullish call.

Is the stock a buy?

CoreWeave is growing like wildfire, and while the company is closing in on profitability, it isn't there yet. In Q3, revenue of $1.36 billion soared 134% year over year, while it slashed its loss per share to $0.22, down 88%. At 10 times sales, it's still pricey, but the opportunity is vast.

CoreWeave stock is beginning to look intriguing.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.