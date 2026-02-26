Why CoreWeave Stock Is Plunging in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

CoreWeave reported Q4 2025 financial results after the bell rang this afternoon.

The company exceeded analysts' top-line estimates, but it reported a steeper net loss than analysts had anticipated.

For those with low tolerance for risk, there are other AI stocks to consider besides CoreWeave.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

After dipping 0.4% during regular trading hours today, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock is heading sharply lower during after-hours trading. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, and while the company exceeded expectations on the top-line, the results weren't strong enough to outshine the blemishes investors found in the earnings report.

As of 5:02 p.m. ET, shares of the cloud provider are down 7.9% from closing at $97.63 at the end of regular trading hours today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Forget revenue growth; investors are more concerned with profitability

Beating analysts' expectations that it would post sales of $1.53 billion, CoreWeave reported Q4 2025 sales of $1.57 billion. The top-line beat wasn't enough to placate investors, who had lofty ambitions for the company, a provider of cloud services catering to artificial intelligence (AI) computing. What investors found at the bottom of the income statement provided even more concern.

Instead of meeting analysts' Q4 2025 diluted earnings per share (EPS) estimate of negative $0.68, CoreWeave booked diluted EPS of negative $0.89. But that wasn't the only concerning figure regarding CoreWeave's lagging profitability.

The company's Q4 2025 net loss of $452 million represented a net loss margin of 29% -- notably steeper than the 7% net loss margin that it reported during the same period last year.

Is CoreWeave stock a buy on the pullback?

Unsurprisingly, CoreWeave stock is dipping following the company's Q4 2025 financial results. The market has lofty expectations for this AI stock, and even strong revenue growth can't distract investors from the fact that it posted a sharper net loss in Q4 2025 than in the same period in 2024.

While the company's steep net loss isn't a red flag, those with lower risk tolerances may want to see it achieve a narrower net loss before considering a position. On the other hand, those less interested in high-risk stocks will find that there are plenty of other AI stocks to consider at the moment.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.