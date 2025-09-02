Why CoreWeave Stock Plunged Today

Key Points CoreWeave announced it would buy Core Scientific in a deal worth $9 billion.

CoreWeave stock has plummeted since it reported Q2 results on Aug. 12.

The structure of the deal for Core Scientific left it vulnerable.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has big plans to build on its capability to supply high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure. Those plans include acquiring Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) to enhance its high-performance data center infrastructure.

That transaction could be at risk, though. Investors are reacting today by punishing CoreWeave shares. The stock was lower by 11% at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The problem with an all-stock transaction

The acquisition of Core Scientific would help CoreWeave expand its AI infrastructure and potentially increase its market share in the fast-growing sectors of AI and cryptocurrency mining. The deal has a total equity value of about $9 billion. CoreWeave structured the acquisition as an all-stock deal to help avoid piling on more debt.

CoreWeave is already spending heavily to grow its internal business. In July, CoreWeave also announced plans to invest over $6 billion to build and equip a new state-of-the-art data center in Pennsylvania.

After investors were disappointed with CoreWeave's outlook from its Aug. 12 quarterly report, shares tanked. That extended drop has slashed CoreWeave stock by nearly 40% since the earnings release.

Having the deal structured as an all-stock transaction left it vulnerable to a falling share price. The implied value of the deal has dropped significantly enough that at least one large Core Scientific shareholder opposes it on its original terms.

Alternative investment management firm Two Seas Capital is Core Scientific's largest active shareholder, owning about 6.3% of the company. With CoreWeave stock continuing to drop since Two Seas publicly announced its opposition, any renegotiation could be costly for CoreWeave. It could even put the deal on ice, and investors are getting out of CoreWeave today ahead of either outcome.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.