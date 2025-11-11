Why CoreWeave Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

CoreWeave more than doubled revenue while shrinking its net loss.

The company's margins are falling too, however, with operating margins now below 4%.

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are falling on Tuesday, down 14.4% as of 2:27 p.m. ET. The move came as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.2%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) cloud computing provider reported its Q3 earnings after the closing bell on Monday. While it more than doubled its revenue year over year (YOY), its guidance fell short of sky-high expectations.

CoreWeave expects less revenue in 2025

CoreWeave reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter -- a 134% increase YOY -- topping Wall Street's target of $1.29 billion. The company also reported a net loss of $110.1 million, representing a significant improvement over the $359.8 million loss in Q3 last year.

Despite the rapid sales growth and shrinking net loss, CoreWeave's earnings contained some concerning figures as well. The company's gross margins shrank, hitting their lowest point since Q1 2024, while its operating margins fell from 20.1% in Q3 2024 to just 3.8%.

Investors were also concerned to learn that the company now expects its full-year revenues to come in between $5.05 billion and $5.15 billion, well below the analyst average of $5.29 billion.

CoreWeave can't slow down

CEO Mike Intrator assured investors that the dip in guidance was due to a third-party developer and didn't reflect a slowdown in demand. While this may be true for this quarter, today's major dip in stock price, which followed just the hint of a slowdown, shows just how volatile CoreWeave stock is.

Shares are priced for perfection. If CoreWeave can't deliver that -- and I don't think it can over the long term -- the stock price could plummet. I would not own CoreWeave.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

