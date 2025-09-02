Why CoreWeave Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points CoreWeave stock is falling as its all-stock Core Scientific acquisition loses value.

The deal’s notional worth has dropped nearly 50%, leading to at least some shareholder opposition.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are falling today, down 10.8% as of 1:06 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have lost 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

The AI cloud computing company is seeing its stock slide as an acquisition deal critical to its continued growth appears to be on shaky ground.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

CoreWeave's Core Scientific deal looks in danger

Earlier this summer, as CoreWeave stock was peaking amid insatiable demand for AI data center capacity, the company struck a deal with Core Scientific to acquire the data center infrastructure company. The acquisition would greatly expand CoreWeave's capacity and help it continue to scale rapidly.

The deal, however, was an all-stock deal -- shareholders of Core Scientific would not receive cash, but CoreWeave shares worth $9 billion. The stock has fallen nearly 50% from the time the deal was made, meaning the notional value of the contract is now worth about half of what it was. ​​Some prominent shareholders of Core Scientific have already publicly stated that they will oppose the deal unless the terms are renegotiated.

The threat that this deal might fall through or that CoreWeave might be forced to pay significantly more than shareholders expected has spooked investors.

CoreWeave looks mighty risky

This is undoubtedly a popular stock and one of the most visible companies at the forefront of data center building for AI, but AI cloud computing infrastructure is enormously expensive, and the company is relying on huge amounts of expensive financing to continue to try to meet its computational obligations. Regardless of the outcome of the Core Scientific deal, I would stay away from this stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.