Why CoreWeave Stock Is Up on Monday

Key Points

Artificial intelligence data center operator CoreWeave has proven it can successfully utilize Nvidia’s newest processing technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang specifically mentioned CoreWeave as one of the few hyperscalers ready to offer access to this next-generation AI accelerator.

Despite today’s big gain, unlike most other artificial intelligence stocks, this one isn’t overextended. There’s room for near-term upside.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Most of the time, it's quite clear why a stock is soaring. This is not one of those times. Rather, the reason CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares are up 14.3% as of 1:16 p.m. ET Monday is one that requires some technical understanding of how artificial intelligence data centers work. That, and a willingness to connect some dots.

Talking it up

CoreWeave made the announcement in a press release this morning, highlighting that it has completed the "industry-first bring up and validation of [the] Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72" single rack-scale AI accelerator, which is particularly well-suited for agentic AI.

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That may not mean much to the average investor, though most non-techie people can reasonably surmise that this equipment is a measurable improvement on previous-generation solutions. As CoreWeave's press release explains plainly enough, this newer technology "delivers up to 10× better inference per watt, up to one-fourth fewer GPUs, and one-tenth the cost per million tokens compared to NVIDIA Blackwell."

That being said, much of the credit for today's bullishness from CRWV shares should be given to Nvidia -- as well as computer and server maker Dell -- for drawing the market's attention to CoreWeave's validation of the Vera Rubin NVL72. Speaking this past weekend at the annual Computex event in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang specifically named CoreWeave as one of a handful of hyperscalers that would soon offer this technology to their data center customers. Separately, yesterday afternoon Dell CEO Michel Dell tweeted "The world's first [Nvidia] Vera Rubin NVL72 server rack is here. We're thrilled to deliver the first working, liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9812 for CoreWeave."

It would have been difficult not to know CoreWeave is leading the charge into this next generation of data center processing tech.

Buckle up for a bumpy but (probably) bullish ride

The news is clearly bullish, but a 14% jump in a single day is a tough act for any stock to follow.

This is a case, however, where there may be cause to jump in anyway despite knowing there could be volatility immediately ahead. This relatively young stock has underperformed since peaking in June of last year, shortly after the company's initial public offering. There's still plenty of room to continue climbing. Indeed, today's rally is the first real hint that the stock is finally willing to test higher highs again.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.