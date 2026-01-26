Why CoreWeave Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

Nvidia invested $2 billion in CoreWeave.

The two companies are working together to build AI factories.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) popped on Monday after the data center developer deepened its strategic collaboration with global semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

By the close of trading, CoreWeave's stock price was up more than 5% after rising as much as 17% earlier in the day.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Nvidia's sizable investment in CoreWeave

Nvidia purchased a $2 billion stake in CoreWeave at $87.20 per share, a discount of about 6% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

"The investment reflects Nvidia's confidence in CoreWeave's business, team, and growth strategy," the companies said in a press release.

CoreWeave's tech platform helps businesses scale their artificial intelligence (AI) operations by enabling its customers to run machine learning workloads more efficiently.

"CoreWeave's deep AI factory expertise, platform software, and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

Accelerating the AI boom

CoreWeave will use the funds to quicken the development of 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030 to help satisfy the surging demand for accelerated computing services. A gigawatt of energy can power as many as 750,000 homes.

"AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history," Huang said.

The two companies will also take steps to better integrate CoreWeave's AI software with Nvidia's chips and storage systems.

"From the very beginning, our collaboration has been guided by a simple conviction: AI succeeds when software, infrastructure, and operations are designed together," CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator said.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.