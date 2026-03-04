Why CoreWeave Stock Charged Higher on Wednesday

Key Points

CoreWeave announced a multiyear deal with Perplexity AI.

Perplexity AI will leverage CoreWeave's neocloud platform to power its AI inference workloads

While CoreWeave is growing at a blistering pace, investors should exercise care.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock charged sharply higher today, gaining as much as 9.1%. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8.1%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) neocloud specialist reported a multiyear deal that bodes well for the future.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A cloudy outlook

In a press release on Wednesday morning, CoreWeave announced a far-reaching multiyear strategic partnership with Perplexity AI. The high-profile AI start-up will power its next-generation inference workloads -- using large language models for problem-solving -- on CoreWeave's platform. This will help Perplexity scale its AI processing capacity as it grows.

Additionally, CoreWeave will roll out Perplexity's Enterprise Max -- the company's highest tier subscription AI offering -- across the company, allowing CoreWeave employees "to search the web and internal knowledge, run deep multi-step research, visualize and analyze data, and work with the most advanced AI models available -- all within one platform."

"AI applications running in production require more than just access to raw infrastructure," said Mas Hjelm, VP of revenue for CoreWeave. "They require best-in-class performance and reliability as well as a cloud platform designed end-to-end for AI that simplifies compute operations."

CoreWeave is one of several emerging neocloud operators that provide AI-based cloud services by amassing state-of-the-art graphics processing units (GPUs) and other high-end chips to offer what is commonly referred to as GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS). CoreWeave will be running Perplexity AI's workloads on Nvidia's Grace Blackwell GB-200 clusters.

This is an expansion of an existing relationship. CoreWeave Kubernetes Service was already powering inference workloads for Perplexity as part of the initial rollout, which included training, fine-tuning, and managing AI models.

CoreWeave is the largest of the neocloud operators. Revenue of $5.1 billion jumped 168% in 2025, while its loss per share of $2.81 improved 35%, though profits are still a way off. The stock is currently selling for more than 6 times sales, though that's down from a peak of 27 in mid-2025.

CoreWeave remains a high-risk, high-reward opportunity and should only be owned as a small part of a balanced portfolio.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.