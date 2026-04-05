Why Core Scientific Stock Crumbled in March

Key Points

It is aggressively pushing into the next-generation data center operations segment.

The company plans to sell its Bitcoin holdings before long.

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Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) announced it was accelerating its transformation program, and not everyone was happy about this. The company made the admission in a regulatory filing that covered its fourth-quarter results -- which showed a notable decline in revenue.

The disappointing quarter and accelerated business pivot didn't make for an inspiring combination for Mr. Market. Investors traded out of Core Scientific stock at various points in March, leaving it with a nearly 12% loss for the month.

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The industry shift

Core Scientific's final earnings report for 2025 was published on the first trading day of the month, and it basically set the tone for the remainder of that period.

The company, which, like numerous peers, is shifting from a crypto (specifically Bitcoin) miner to an operator of artificial intelligence (AI)-capable data centers, earned revenue of $79.8 million in its fourth quarter of that year. This was well down from the $94.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Core Scientific flipped dramatically to a net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $216 million ($0.60 per share) from the year-ago loss of more than $291 million. However, much of this is due to accounting linked to warrants and contingent value rights (CVRs) issued by the company to creditors.

That resulted in a more than $330 million non-cash gain in the quarter, while in the year-ago period, for the same reasons, the company booked an accounting loss of $225 million.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is a better gauge of Core Scientific's performance. That figure for the fourth quarter of 2025 was a loss of nearly $43 million, against a gain of more than $13 million in the same period of the previous year.

In its 10-K regulatory filing detailing both the quarter and the year, management wrote that over 2026, it expects "to monetize substantially all of our Bitcoin holdings, subject to market conditions, to enhance liquidity and fund our planned capital expenditures and other cash requirements."

Unfortunately, Bitcoin is well down from its late-2025 peak, so any concentrated sell-off is likely being considered something of a fire sale these days.

A $1 billion vote of confidence

Later in the month, Core Scientific announced some news in the financing sphere. It had secured $1 billion in financing from a unit of JPMorgan Chase, in the form of a 364-day loan facility.

That, to me, is a positive development, signaling a major bank's trust in the company's pivot. Transitions are always challenging, so I wouldn't be too discouraged that this one isn't doing recent fundamentals any favors. For those who believe in the crypto miner-to-AI-data-center-operator strategy, I'd say Core Scientific can now be considered a bargain play on that shift.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.