Why Is Core Laboratories (CLB) Down 14.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Core Laboratories (CLB). Shares have lost about 14.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Core Laboratories due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Core Laboratories Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Core Laboratories Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Increase Y/Y

Core Laboratories reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. This can be attributed to the outperformance of the Production Enhancement segment. However, the bottom line fell from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents, reflecting the underperformance of the Reservoir Description segment, seasonally weak U.S. land market conditions and a 6.4% year-over-year rise in total costs and expenses during the quarter.

This oilfield service provider reported fourth-quarter operating revenues of $138.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132 million. Moreover, the top line increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $129.2 million. This can be attributed to the amplified demand for CLB’s laboratory analytical services and completion diagnostic services in international regions.

During this quarter, the company repurchased 363,207 shares of common stock for a total of $5.7 million. The company reduced its debt leverage ratio to 1.09 and net debt by $1.2 million.

CLB’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 1 cent per share to its common shareholders of record on Feb. 16, 2026. The payout, which is unchanged from the previous quarter, will be made on March 9, 2026.

Segmental Performance in Q4

Reservoir Description: Reservoir Description operations largely track international and offshore activity levels, as about 80% of revenues come from CLB’s non-U.S. projects.

Revenues in this segment increased 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $92.3 million. Moreover, the top line beat our estimation of $88.3 million.

Operating income decreased from $16.6 million in the year-ago period to $12.8 million and missed our estimate of $13.1 million.

Production Enhancement: This segment’s revenues increased 8.3% to $46 million from $42.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, the top line beat our estimate of $44 million. The increase was driven by expanding adoption of proprietary technologies, successful execution of offshore projects and steady demand for complex completions globally.

Operating results improved from an operating loss of $2.6 million in the year-ago period to an operating income of $3 million. The operating income from this segment also beat our profit estimate of $1.8 million.

Costs & Expenses

CLB reported total costs and expenses of $122.4 million in the fourth quarter, increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $115.1 million. Our estimation for the metric was $117.7 million.

Q4 Financials

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.8 million and long-term debt of $110.3 million. CLB’s debt-to-capitalization was 28.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter totaled $8.1 million, while capital expenditure amounted to $2.9 million. This led to a positive free cash flow of $5.1 million.

Q1 & 2026 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, CLB expects revenues to range from $124 million to $130 million. Operating income is anticipated to be between $9.7 million and $12.2 million, with earnings per share between 11 cents and 15 cents.

Revenues for the Reservoir Description segment are anticipated to be between $82 million and $86 million, with operating income ranging from $6.8 million to $8.25 million. Revenues for the Production Enhancement segment are expected to be between $42 million and $44 million, with operating income between $2.8 million and $3.8 million.

For the first half of 2026, CLB expects U.S. land completion activity to decline compared with the prior year. However, the company anticipates activity levels to improve from current levels. CLB expects growth in demand for its diagnostic services and proprietary energetic technologies to partially offset softer U.S. onshore activity during 2026.

The company anticipates an effective tax rate of 25% for the first quarter. Its guidance for the first quarter of 2025 is based on estimates for underlying operations and excludes any gains or losses from foreign exchange. The outlook reflects higher interest expense following the use of a $50 million term loan, drawn on Jan. 12, 2026, to repay $45 million of the 2021 Senior Notes Series A. The new term loan has a variable interest rate tied to SOFR and is about 200 basis points higher than the fixed interest rate on the retired debt.

Management Remarks

To date, the company does not expect tariffs to have a material impact on the Reservoir Description segment. However, CLB anticipates that certain imported raw materials used in Production Enhancement operations will remain subject to tariffs. While these tariffs are expected to increase costs and pressure margins, the company expects its mitigation efforts to help limit the overall impact.

Industry groups, including the IEA, EIA and OPEC+, expect global crude oil demand to grow about 0.9 million to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2026, slightly higher than earlier forecasts. CLB anticipates that rising natural decline rates in existing producing fields will continue to create long-term supply challenges, reinforcing the need for sustained investment in oil and gas development. In the United States, the company expects oil production growth to moderate as shale plays mature and natural declines offset efficiency gains.

As efficiency improvements become less impactful, the company anticipates higher activity levels will be required to maintain production, supporting continued demand for oilfield services. CLB expects operators to remain focused on production sustainment, well optimization and recovery enhancement. International markets are anticipated to remain stable, supported by long-term offshore developments and the company believes its Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement technologies are well positioned to support these investments.

In the near term, the company expects market conditions to remain volatile due to tariff pressures, OPEC+ production policy decisions and softer commodity prices. Despite these headwinds, CLB anticipates that long-term crude oil demand fundamentals will remain supportive. The company expects steady activity across committed long-cycle projects, including deepwater developments in South America, Africa, Norway, the Middle East and select Asia-Pacific markets. Revenue realization on these projects is expected to depend, in part, on customer exploration success. CLB anticipates that short-cycle activity, particularly in the U.S. onshore market, will remain sensitive to fluctuations in commodity prices.

The company expects geopolitical tensions, evolving trade and tariff dynamics and commodity price volatility to continue creating uncertainty in demand for its products and services. CLB also anticipates typical seasonal declines in activity during the first quarter of 2026. Severe winter weather in North America early in the year disrupted customer operations and company activities, while adverse weather in Europe temporarily suspended crude-assay work and damaged one facility. Although the company expects client operations to continue recovering, these weather-related disruptions are anticipated to pressure first-quarter revenues and margins.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Core Laboratories has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Core Laboratories has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Core Laboratories belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Baker Hughes (BKR), has gained 4.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Baker Hughes reported revenues of $7.39 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.3%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares with $0.70 a year ago.

Baker Hughes is expected to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Baker Hughes. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

