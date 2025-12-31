Why Corcept Therapeutics Plummeted by 50% Today

Key Points

The FDA declined to approve its relacorilant.

The regulator wrote that it lacked sufficient evidence from the biotech about the drug's effectiveness.

10 stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics ›

No biotech wants to exit a year with a regulatory rejection. Unfortunately for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) and its shareholders, that's exactly what happened to the California-based company. As a result, the company's share price eroded by just over 50% in Tuesday's trading.

Not the response it wanted

That morning, Corcept announced it had received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which the regulator declined to approve its relacorilant. This is a hormone-blocking oral medication targeting hypertension (i.e., high blood pressure) secondary to hypercortisolism.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This disorder, also known as Cushing's syndrome, is a rare hormonal affliction in which the body suffers prolonged exposure to cortisol, a stress hormone.

Corcept stated that, although the FDA acknowledged the drug met its primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial, the regulator "could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness."

Determined to march on

Corcept is not giving up on its once-promising medication. It pledged to continue trying to find a way to commercialize it, saying that it aims to meet with FDA officials in the near future to discuss potential ways forward for the drug.

However, any chance of success now would likely require additional clinical trials, so even in the best-case scenario, the drug would not have an easy route to approval. The FDA's response, therefore, has to be considered a significant defeat for Corcept.

Should you buy stock in Corcept Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Corcept Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Corcept Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,749!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,149,658!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corcept Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.