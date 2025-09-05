Why Copart Stock Dropped on Earnings Today

Key Points Copart beat on earnings but missed on sales last night.

Copart's free cash flow doesn't measure up to its reported net income.

Shares of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT), which runs online auctions for automobiles approaching (or at) their end of life, including for spare parts, slumped 4.1% through 2 p.m. ET Friday despite the company reporting better than expected earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 report last night.

Heading into earnings, analysts forecast Copart to earn $0.36 per share on $1.14 billion in sales for the quarter ended July 31. The company actually earned $0.41 per share, albeit sales were only $1.13 billion.

Copart Q4 earnings

These were anything but bad numbers. Copart grew its sales a solid 5% year over year, while increasing profits 24%. However, in the context of a strong fiscal 2025, the sales number may have disappointed investors regardless.

Total sales growth for the full year approached 10%, so the Q4 growth rate slowed by half. On the plus side, earnings for the full year -- $1.59 per share -- grew only 14% in comparison to fiscal 2024. The Q4 profits growth was much stronger than seen earlier in the year.

Is Copart stock a buy?

Even so, it's hard to argue Copart stock is much of a buy at present. Priced at 33 times earnings, the annual growth rate of 14% looks too slow to justify the stock's valuation. Worse, free cash flow at the company is only $1.2 billion, or roughly 20% less than reported earnings.

Valued on free cash flow, that means Copart is selling for closer to a 40x multiple. Even were Copart able to maintain the growth rate seen in Q4, that would be expensive. But in fact, most analysts who follow the stock agree Copart's long-term growth rate is going to be closer to what we saw over the rest of fiscal 2025 -- about 13%.

At its current price, Copart simply costs too much.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Copart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.