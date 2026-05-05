Why COO Caldwell's SOC Sale Isn't What It Looks Like

Key Points

80,054 shares of common stock were sold over April 28 and April 29, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$1.08 million at a weighted average price of $13.44 per share.

The sale represented 7.55% of Caldwell's direct holdings as of the transaction date.

Caldwell directly sold 80,054 shares to cover tax withholding on 200,000 RSUs that vested across April 28 and 29, retaining 119,946 of the vested shares; indirect holdings via By Family LLC remain unchanged at 417,000 shares.

Caldwell retains 562,740 shares of common stock directly, maintaining substantial exposure to Sable Offshore equity.

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Flores James Caldwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC), reported the direct sale of 80,054 shares of common stock for a total value of approximately $1.08 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 80,054 Transaction value ~$1.08 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 562,740 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.84 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.44); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026 market close ($13.44).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind Caldwell's transaction?

The sale followed the vesting of 200,000 restricted stock units across two days, with 80,054 shares sold to cover tax withholding and the remainder retained; this pattern indicates a liquidity event tied to equity compensation rather than discretionary open-market selling.

The sale followed the vesting of 200,000 restricted stock units across two days, with 80,054 shares sold to cover tax withholding and the remainder retained; this pattern indicates a liquidity event tied to equity compensation rather than discretionary open-market selling. How did the sale affect Caldwell's ownership in Sable Offshore?

Direct holdings declined to 562,740 shares, while indirect holdings of 417,000 shares via By Family LLC were unaffected.

Direct holdings declined to 562,740 shares, while indirect holdings of 417,000 shares via By Family LLC were unaffected. How does the transaction compare to Caldwell's historical trading activity?

Most of Caldwell's transactions since October 2024 have been administrative or related to equity awards, with recent trade sizes smaller as available share capacity decreased following earlier disposals.

Most of Caldwell's transactions since October 2024 have been administrative or related to equity awards, with recent trade sizes smaller as available share capacity decreased following earlier disposals. What is the broader company and market context for this sale?

Sable Offshore shares were priced at $13.44 around the time of the transaction, and the stock had declined 26.69% over the prior year as of April 29, 2026, positioning the sale as a routine liquidity event amid ongoing exposure through both direct and contingent equity interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization 2.20 bilion Net income (TTM) -$410.16 million Employees 161 1-year price change -29.16%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using April 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SOC operates offshore oil and gas exploration and production platforms, extracting crude oil and natural gas from federal leases off the California coast.

The business model centers on the development, extraction, and processing of hydrocarbon resources, leveraging a portfolio of 16 federal leases covering approximately 76,000 acres.

Sable Offshore Corp. is a Houston-based oil and gas drilling company focused on offshore California operations. The company manages a concentrated asset base with three production platforms and an onshore processing facility, targeting efficient resource extraction and processing. Its competitive edge lies in its established leasehold position and operational infrastructure, positioning it to supply energy markets with domestic hydrocarbons.

What this transaction means for investors

The COO selling 80,054 shares for $1.08 million sounds like news, but the Form 4 footnotes show it isn't. These shares were sold to cover tax withholding on 200,000 RSUs that vested across April 28 and 29. When RSUs vest, the executive owes ordinary income tax on the full value, and selling a portion of the shares back into the market is the standard way to settle that bill. Caldwell didn't choose to reduce his position — he chose to receive the vested compensation, and the sale followed automatically. He kept roughly 120,000 net new shares and still holds 562,740 directly plus 417,000 indirectly through a family LLC, leaving him with more total exposure than before the filing. Readers scanning insider activity for directional signals should skip this one. The more useful question for SOC shareholders is what the vesting schedule looks like going forward — another 800,000 RSUs remain outstanding, and each tranche that vests will generate a similar mechanical sale. Expect more headlines like this one, and expect them to mean just as little.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.