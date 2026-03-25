Why Constellation Energy Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Key Points

For him, it's unquestionably a buy.

He believes it has upside potential approaching 30%.

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Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) provided a nice jolt to investors' portfolios in mid-week trading. On news that an influential investment bank resumed coverage of the stock with a bullish update on Wednesday, investors snapped up the shares, sending them up 3% that trading session.

Going nuclear

The person behind this was Morgan Stanley's David Arcaro, who flagged Constellation stock as an overweight (read: buy) at a $385 price target. That's 27% above its latest closing price.

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Constellation has been a high-visibility stock in recent months because it operates the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. The Trump administration is eager to boost the nuclear segment, not least because it can help meet the relatively high energy demands of the infrastructure powering artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to reports, Constellation's deep involvement with nuclear was a primary focus of Arcaro's new take. He believes that the company can draw numerous revenue streams as a leading provider of nuclear energy. Among other potential benefits, he cited interconnection with data centers as a particularly promising opportunity for the company.

The fuel of the future?

I would agree with that assessment, as I feel that nuclear will have to be in the mix if the U.S. wants to be a global powerhouse in AI infrastructure -- no matter what president is directing energy policy in the White House. We should bear in mind, though, that as a large energy conglomerate, Constellation has a range of energy-producing assets beyond nuclear, so this won't be the only factor affecting the stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.