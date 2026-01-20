Why Constellation Energy Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

Key Points

An analyst cut his price target that morning.

Despite that, he maintained his equivalent of a buy recommendation on the shares.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

An analyst at a prominent U.S. bank took a pair of scissors to his Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) price target on Tuesday, and investors reacted accordingly. After that cut was enacted, many sold out of the utility stock, leaving it with a 4% decline on the day.

Power move

Before market open, Shahriar Pourreza of Wells Fargo reduced his fair value assessment on Constellation to $460 per share. He previously flagged it as being worth $478. Despite the cut, he maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the energy company's shares.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It wasn't immediately apparent why Pourreza became slightly more bearish on Constellation. It doesn't seem coincidental, though, that it came days after the Trump administration announced a new push to build out new power-generation capacity in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Last Friday, the President's National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) announced it had signed an agreement with a group of regional governors to enact measures (such as price caps) to alleviate high energy prices.

The bulk of wholesale energy prices there are set by a so-called "regional transmission organization," called PJM Interconnection, and approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

In its words, the NEDC and the governors aim to "urge PJM to make electricity more affordable for residential customers and strengthen grid reliability by building more than $15 billion of reliable baseload power generation."

The timing could be better

If successful, a top-down push to put a lid on energy prices would directly and negatively affect prices for top producers in the area, such as Constellation. It would also come at an uncomfortable time, as less than two weeks ago, the company closed its $26.6 billion acquisition of peer Calpine -- which includes the assumption of roughly $12.7 billion of its new asset's debt.

I wouldn't necessarily push the panic button on Constellation stock yet, particularly considering it's a top company in the currently hot nuclear energy space. This new push by the Feds is certainly worth monitoring, though.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2026.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.