Why Constellation Energy Stock Ticked Higher Today

Key Points

Investors were mildly pleased with its third-quarter results.

It posted increases on both the top and bottom lines, although not by much.

A decent, if unspectacular, quarterly earnings report was the light tailwind that blew Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock modestly higher on Friday. The clean energy company's shares rose by 1.4% in the trading session, contrasting well with the essentially flat performance of the S&P 500 index.

Modest improvements

Well before market open, Constellation published the details of its third quarter. The period saw the company book $6.57 billion in revenue, which was up slightly from the $6.55 billion of the third quarter of 2024.

In terms of bottom-line profitability, net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also rose over the one-year stretch. It advanced to $952 million ($3.04 per share), from the year-ago profit of $860 million.

This meant a mixed quarter for Constellation, as it notched a modest beat on the consensus analyst forecast of $6.46 billion for revenue. However, it narrowly missed those pundits' collective estimate of $3.09 for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability.

In its earnings release, the company said the reasons for the higher adjusted net income line were "Favorable market and portfolio conditions and impact of nuclear outages, partially offset by lower nuclear [production tax credit] revenue due to higher anticipated gross receipts for the year."

Nuclear powered

Constellation is a big name in nuclear energy, which is undergoing quite the renaissance in the U.S. thanks to the energy policy of the Trump administration.

While management narrowed its adjusted net income guidance for full-year 2025, it's still anticipating a notable rise from 2024. The adjustment places the guidance at $9.05 to $9.45 per share, which means at least a 4% increase from last year. The consensus analyst estimate for the figure is $9.42.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.