Why Constellation Energy Stock Slumped by More Than 6% Today

Key Points

This was quite a reduction, as he lowered it by 18%.

Despite the change, he maintained his buy recommendation.

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Fattened by a recent acquisition, Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ: CEG) profile has risen among investors. The downside is that when negative news about the company emerges, Mr. Market's reaction can be quite negative. An analyst's deep price target cut on Wednesday was such an occurrence; it was a key reason for Constellation's 6%-plus price drop across that trading session.

An energetic move

The person behind the chop was Argus pundit John Eade, who reduced his fair value assessment on Constellation to $350 per share from $425, for a nearly 18% reduction. Despite this rather aggressive move, Eade maintained his buy recommendation on the energy producer.

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According to reports, the analyst made his adjustment to better align with valuations appropriate for the utility industry rather than those for the semiconductor sector. It's still an attractive stock for him, though, as it's not only a top producer of green energy, it's also effectively taking advantage of increased power demand from the data center segment.

Eade's new take comes two days after Constellation published its first-quarter results, the inaugural period that included the performance of its acquisition, Calpine. This absorption was the main driver of the dramatic year-over-year increases in both revenue and profitability for the fattened company.

Keep your eye on the ball

If I were an investor, I'd focus less on the 18% price target reduction, and more on the retaining of Eade's bullish outlook. I think his view of Constellation is accurate, not least because the company has an admirably broad range of energy-producing assets, and can become (or remain) a real player in hot segments such as data centers.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.