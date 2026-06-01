Why Constellation Energy Stock Slumped on Monday

Key Points

A large secondary stock offering at a discount is sending Constellation Energy stock lower.

This sale, however, doesn't mean there's something wrong with the company.

On the contrary, Constellation's recent $16.4 billion move makes it a compelling buy.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

Shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) slumped today, trading 7% lower as of 2:20 p.m. ET Monday. Some institutional investors are selling shares in the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S., and retail investors aren't happy about that. But that's not how it should be.

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All about the Constellation stock sale

Monday morning, Constellation Energy disclosed that certain existing institutional shareholders are selling 11 million shares of the company at a price of $281 per share. That's a discount to the stock's previous day's closing price of $287.75 per share. They expect to complete the transaction tomorrow, on June 2.

When a large block of shares is dumped at a price below the market price, the stock is likely to fall, mainly due to valuation concerns. In simple terms, are big shareholders selling because they believe Constellation Energy stock is overvalued? The stock is down so far this year, but is still up nearly 220% in three years, as of this writing.

Here's what investors are missing.

First, Constellation Energy is not issuing new shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale, meaning current investors are not facing any real share dilution. The underlying business fundamentals, including its nuclear energy dominance, vast power generation capacity, and long-term contracts, haven't changed.

Second, Constellation Energy will purchase two million shares at the same price of $281 apiece, provided the 11 million shares sale goes through. In a way, management is stating that it sees any institutional sell-off as temporary and believes it's an opportunity to scoop up some of its own shares.

What this means for Constellation investors

The institutional share sale is likely related to the Calpine acquisition. In one of its biggest growth moves ever, Constellation Energy acquired Calpine in a $16.4 billion deal earlier this year. As part of the deal, Constellation issued 50 million shares to Calpine's former shareholders.

Because Calpine is the largest producer of electricity from natural gas and geothermal assets in the U.S., the acquisition has transformed Constellation Energy into an absolute powerhouse in nuclear, natural gas, and clean energy. That's an incredibly powerful position to hold in today's market, where the artificial intelligence data center boom is driving demand for massive, uninterrupted, 24/7 power to unprecedented levels.

Constellation is growing rapidly, and any dip in its share price presents an opportunity to buy for the long term.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.