Markets
CEG

Why Constellation Energy Stock Popped Today

September 10, 2025 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ: CEG) stock jumped 4.8% through 10:50 a.m. ET this morning, and it's not hard to figure out why.

Last night, Oracle reported an earnings miss -- but strong guidance -- that's sending that stock up more than 40% this morning. Investors are making the leap from Oracle, which is getting deeply involved in artificial intelligence (AI), to Constellation Energy, which provides power to AI data centers -- and deciding that if Oracle's a buy, then Constellation Energy stock must be, too.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

One green arrow going up.

Image source: Getty Images.

What Oracle said last night

Oracle actually missed on its earnings report last night, reporting a $1.47-per-share profit when analysts wanted to see $1.48 -- but no matter. Today all investors are talking about is Oracle CEO Safra Catz's prediction that "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue [will] grow 77% to $18 billion this fiscal year -- and then increase to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion, and $144 billion over the subsequent four years."

That's about 14-fold growth over a five-year time span, all fueled by demand for AI services from Oracle, and all contributing to demand for electricity to keep the AI momentum going. Investors are extrapolating from this thesis that demand for nuclear power from Constellation Energy must grow in tandem with demand for AI services from Oracle.

Is Constellation Energy stock a buy?

This, in a nutshell, is why investors are buying Constellation Energy stock this morning, but here's the thing:

Oracle's CEO may be promising 14-fold growth in five years, but analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence don't expect Constellation to grow much faster than 14% annually over that time period. At 32.5 times earnings, that means Constellation stock has a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.3.

That's too rich for my blood. Constellation stock is a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.