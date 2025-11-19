Why Constellation Energy Stock Just Popped

Key Points

The US Department of Energy will loan Constellation Energy $1 billion to reopen Three Mile Island.

The loan will cover nearly all of Constellation's $1.6 billion estimated startup cost.

The loan term will be 30 years.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

It's been more than a year since Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) announced it will reopen Three Mile Island Unit 1 and sell electricity from that nuclear plant to power data centers for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- kick-starting the nuclear renaissance and tying it to artificial intelligence's insatiable demand for power.

One year later, Constellation just got some excellent news, and it's helping send the electric utility's stock price up 5.6% through 11:20 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Constellation gets a loan

Last night, Constellation announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will loan it $1 billion, under its Energy Dominance Financing Program, to help with the reopening of Three Mile Island -- now known as the "Crane Clean Energy Center."

Constellation says its "strong balance sheet and credit worthiness" helped seal the DOE deal, and it's a good one for Constellation. The $1 billion loan should cover all but $600 million of the $1.6 billion Constellation estimates it will cost to reopen Unit 1. It will also "vastly expedite this restart," says Constellation, and "inspections of key plant components and regulatory reviews continue on schedule."

The terms of the deal also look favorable to Constellation. Reportedly, the DOE loan will carry a variable interest rate set at "0.375% per annum over the current average yield on comparable U.S. Treasury obligations." Based on current rates for 30-year Treasury bonds, that probably works out to a little over 5%.

The loan will not have to be repaid in full until Nov. 17, 2055.

Is Constellation stock a buy?

I'm still not convinced Constellation Energy stock is a "buy" at its current price, nearly 39 times trailing earnings. But that doesn't change the fact that yesterday's news is very good for Constellation.

The stock is going up today -- and it deserves to.

Should you invest $1,000 in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.