Why Constellation Energy Stock Flopped on Friday

Key Points

It reached a compromise with a top regulator about a major acquisition.

It now has a clear path to its more than $16 billion buyout of Calpine.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

On Friday, one day after speculation swirled about Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ: CEG) settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), an agreement was reached between the two sides. However, many investors didn't consider it the best compromise, as they collectively sold the energy company's stock by more than 2%.

A settlement agreed

Those discussions concerned Constellation's $16 billion-plus deal to acquire peer company Calpine. The DOJ was concerned that the acquisition could stifle competition, hence the need for finding a middle ground.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Another government agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, initially approved the deal, provided that Constellation divest a quartet of Calpine electricity-generating assets in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In its settlement with the DOJ, the company has also agreed to divest two natural gas-fired facilities, one located in Pennsylvania and the other in Texas. It will also shed a minority stake in a similar Texas plant.

Constellation professed to be satisfied with the new DOJ agreement.

It quoted CEO Joe Dominguez as saying that "We are very pleased to reach a settlement that allows us to bring together two magnificent companies to create a new Constellation with unprecedented scale, talent and capability to better serve our customers and communities while building the foundation for America's next great era of growth and innovation."

The birth of a giant

While that may be the case, the combined Constellation/Calpine business will have slightly fewer assets than many folks previously thought. Still, it will be a powerhouse in the energy sector, and given its sheer size and reach, it'll be a compelling investment regardless. Even this mild sell-off, in my opinion, was unjustified on that basis.

Should you invest $1,000 in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Constellation Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.