Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Falling Today

Key Points

A firm downwardly revised its price target on Constellation Energy stock.

Investors should remember that a company's fundamentals are more material to a sound investing thesis than a firm's price target.

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After closing at $299.14 last Thursday, shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) finished lower on the next two days of trading. That trend seems likely to continue today, with investors learning of an analyst's downwardly revised price target for the nuclear energy stock.

As of 2:54 p.m. ET , shares of Constellation Energy are down 3.1%.

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This firm is a little less bullish -- but bullish, nonetheless

Maintaining its buy rating, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Constellation Energy to $360 from $385.

While the downwardly revised price target may seem concerning on its surface, it still implies upside of about 25.2% from yesterday's closing price.

Don't dismiss Constellation Energy based on a lower price target

Investors may be disheartened to find that a firm has a less favorable outlook on Constellation Energy stock than before, but this is inconsequential for long-term investors. Analysts' opinions will vary, and savvy investors know that a company's fundamentals provide better grounds for buying or selling stocks than an analyst's price target. To this end, prospective investors will want to see what the company reports on May 11 when it announces first-quarter 2026 financial results.

For conservative investors seeking exposure to the nuclear renaissance underway in the United States, Constellation Energy stock is one of the best choices right now.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Constellation Energy, consider this:

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.