Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Constellation Energy exceeded analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares of Constellation Energy are trading at a reasonable cash flow multiple.

After tumbling nominally lower from Friday's close to the end of trading yesterday, Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock is heading notably higher today. The utility company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results before the opening bell, and investors are clearly motivated to click the buy button in response.

As of 12:26 p.m. ET, shares of Constellation Energy are up 5.2%.

This nuclear utility powered past analysts' Q4 2025 estimates

Reporting Q4 2025 revenue of $6.07 billion, Constellation Energy surpassed analysts' expectations that it would report $5.6 billion on the top line. Similarly, the company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 -- better than the $2.25 that analysts had anticipated.

Shane Smith, Constellation Energy's chief financial officer, lauded the company's recent performance, stating, "For the fourth consecutive year, Constellation delivered full-year earnings that exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range, reflecting strong commercial execution and industry-leading performance from our nuclear fleet."

On March 31, Constellation plans on providing investors with the company's 2026 guidance.

Is it too late to power your portfolio with Constellation Energy stock?

While Constellation Energy stock is powering higher today, those with nuclear energy stocks on their radars shouldn't feel dissuaded from considering a position. Shares are currently trading at a reasonable 17.4 times operating cash flow. For those seeking a more conservative approach to gaining exposure to the burgeoning nuclear energy industry, Constellation Energy stock warrants serious consideration.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

