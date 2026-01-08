Why Constellation Brands Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Key Points

The Corona distributor posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report.

Sales and profits still fell.

The company is facing a number of headwinds.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) were gaining today after the domestic seller of Corona and Modelo beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report.

As of 1:57 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.7% on the news.

Constellation tops a low bar

Constellation Brands has faced a number of headwinds recently, including weak discretionary spending, younger generations turning away from alcohol, and a slowdown among Hispanic customers.

Revenue fell 10% to $2.22 billion, but that was mostly due to the sale of a number of wine brands last year. Organic sales were down just 2%, and revenue topped estimates at $2.16 billion.

Beer sales, which make up the vast majority of the business, were down 1%, and the company said it continued to gain market share in the category.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share declined 6% to $3.06, but that also beat estimates at $2.63.

CEO Bill Newlands said, "The operating environment during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 remained challenged, which was in line with our expectations and relatively consistent with the prior quarter."

What's next for Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands reaffirmed its full-year guidance, calling for organic net sales to fall 4%-6% and adjusted earnings per share of $11.30-$11.60, down from $13.78.

Despite the stock's gains today, there's not much to be excited about here for long-term investors. If you squint and imagine a world where the macro environment improves and Constellation returns to growth, there's an argument that the stock is a value play, but that's a big "if" at this point.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.