Why ConocoPhillips Stock Got Rocked Today

The oil and gas exploration company published its final set of 2025 figures.

It missed the bottom line by a fairly substantial margin.

Investors clearly weren't in the mood to explore buying ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) specialist published its latest set of fundamentals, and Mr. Market found them wanting. The company's share price took a more than 2% hit on the day as a result.

Oil slump

Inside its fourth quarter of 2025, ConocoPhillips earned total revenue plus other income of almost $14.19 billion, which was down from the nearly $14.74 billion in the same period of 2024. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) dived more precipitously, falling to $1.3 billion ($1.02 per share) from the year-ago profit of $2.4 billion.

That bottom-line figure wasn't high enough to top analyst expectations. As a group, pundits tracking ConocoPhillips stock were modeling $1.18 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability.

It wasn't only the earnings miss that pushed the company's share price down. It was also the victim of timing, as the earnings release coincided with a very recent downturn in oil prices -- which are always a key determinant of sentiment with energy stocks.

One positive development

At least ConocoPhillips posted growth in production; that important metric rose to 2.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOED), bettering the year-ago figure by 137,000 (although this was largely due to the company's absorption of Marathon Oil).

That was small comfort to market players, though, many of whom are surely worried that the usual cycle of the energy business is on a downswing. This doesn't feel like an opportune time to be investing in the sector, so I'd leave this stock alone for now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

