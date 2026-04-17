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Why ConocoPhillips Stock Dropped on Friday

April 17, 2026 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Rich Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

The Strait of Hormuz is open for business! That's good news for many investors, and the S&P 500 is up 1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET.

It doesn't seem to be very good news for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock, however. Shares of the oil giant fell 6.6% as investors began pricing in the prospect of lower oil prices.

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Iran centered on a map.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why is oil getting cheaper?

Oil prices took a huge bath, with WTI and Brent crude oil both falling 11%. WTI il is selling for just over $84 a barrel, and Brent costs less than $89. That's not cheap -- just a few months ago, you could buy a barrel of Brent for $60. But it's a whole lot cheaper than a couple weeks ago, when Brent seemed on a collision course with $110!

Thank (or blame) President Trump and Iran for the price collapse.

This morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the Strait of Hormuz is now open for "all commercial vessels" and for the duration of the ceasefire announced between Israel and Lebanon.

On Truth Social, President Trump quickly confirmed that the Strait is open, that Iran is in the process of removing its mines... but that this is "not tied" to the truce in Lebanon, and the U.S. blockade on ships traveling to Iran remains in effect.

What this means for ConocoPhillips stock

Confusing? Absolutely. Contradictory? Pretty much. But investors are reading the tea leaves today and concluding the conflict in Iran is nearing an end, and oil may soon resume flowing from the Persian Gulf.

That's good news for oil prices, but bad news for Conoco stock, which at 19 times earnings but only a 12% projected long-term growth rate, is suddenly looking a little pricey.

Should you buy stock in ConocoPhillips right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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