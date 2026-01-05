Why ConocoPhillips Rallied on Monday

Key Points

Last Friday's ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro could reopen Venezuela's oil reserves to U.S. companies.

ConocoPhillips used to operate in the country before Hugo Chávez, the former Venezuelan leader, seized its assets in 2007 during a nationalization.

It's uncertain whether Conoco will return to Venezuela, but it still has billions in outstanding claims against the country.

10 stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips ›

Shares of U.S. oil and gas major ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rallied as much as 6.5% on Monday, before settling into a 3.2% gain as of 12:42 p.m. EDT.

Conoco, along with other U.S.-based oil and gas producers, oil services companies, and refiners, rallied today in response to the U.S. ousting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last Friday night.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This past weekend's events could open up Venezuela's vast oil and gas reserves to U.S. companies. Moreover, ConocoPhillips, in particular, is owed billions by Venezuela, which seized the company's assets back in 2007.

Conoco could get back its billions

U.S. oil companies have a long history of development in Venezuela, dating back approximately a hundred years. However, in 2007, then-President Hugo Chávez forcefully renegotiated contracts with international oil majors on significantly more favorable terms for the country, effectively nationalizing their assets.

While Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued operating in the country, ConocoPhillips left and took the Venezuelan government to international arbitration courts. Although the courts awarded ConocoPhillips about $10 billion in damages, Venezuela has reportedly only paid out a fraction of those claims.

There is still considerable uncertainty surrounding the governance situation in Venezuela, so it's by no means a sure thing that Conoco will be able to recover those sums or reinvest in the country.

Nevertheless, the prospect of Conoco receiving billions in overdue penalties, along with the prospect of regaining access to Venezuela's plentiful oil reserves, sent shares higher. Notably, Venezuela has the largest amount of proven oil reserves of any country in the world, at roughly 300 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), even surpassing those of Saudi Arabia.

But there's a good reason why the stock's not up more

Despite the political turmoil in the world's most oil-rich nation, oil prices rose just 1.7% today and remain close to $58 per barrel, which is a low price level last seen in early 2021, in the latter stages of the pandemic. This is because, although Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, years of underinvestment have caused the country to only supply about 1% of the world's oil today. So, the political disruption there shouldn't cause a huge disruption to the world's current oil supply. Additionally, reopening Venezuela's reserves will take tens of billions in investment, which oil majors are likely reluctant to spend, given the continued political risk.

That being said, the ousting of the current Maduro regime at least opens up a greater probability of U.S. oil companies reentering Venezuela, and for Conoco reclaiming its seized assets.

Should you buy stock in ConocoPhillips right now?

Before you buy stock in ConocoPhillips, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ConocoPhillips wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,703!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,689!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 5, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.