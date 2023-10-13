Why Comtech Telecommunications Stoock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) were up by 26% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday after the company announced strong quarterly results and divested itself of one of its product lines.

So what

In its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, which ended July 31, Comtech's revenue climbed 17.2% year over year to $148.8 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.29 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of only $0.17 per share on revenue closer to $140 million.

In a letter to shareholders, Chairman and CEO Ken Peterman noted that after a "careful review" of the company's current business and product lines, management had "identified opportunities to rebalance our segments and ultimately chose to divest our solid state power amplifier product line."

More specifically, Comtech has struck a deal to sell its power systems technology product line to Stellant Systems -- a portfolio company of private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners -- for $35 million, plus a potential $5 million contingent consideration based on achieving certain financial targets.

Now what

Assuming the deal closes as expected by the end of this month, Comtech plans to use the proceeds of the transaction primarily to reduce outstanding debt, lowering both its leverage ratio and interest payments.

In the meantime, management's guidance for fiscal 2024's first quarter predicts that net sales will increase sequentially by 1% to 4% to an approximate range of $150.3 million to $154.8 million, well above Wall Street's consensus estimate for revenue of $138 million. Comtech added that this outlook reflects the company's assumptions for the timing of revenue recognition under its recently awarded $544 million U.S. Army contract, which it says is being challenged by the contract's previous incumbent.

That challenge is worth keeping an eye on, of course. But this was an exceptional quarter by any measure for Comtech. Factor in the divestiture of a non-core business -- a move that should improve its financial profile -- and it's no surprise to see shares rallying hard in response.

10 stocks we like better than Comtech Telecommunications

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comtech Telecommunications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.