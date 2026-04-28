Why CommVault Systems Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

CommVault's Q1 sales and earnings breezed by Wall Street's forecasts.

Management issued exciting forward guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Commvault Systems ›

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock is marching higher in Tuesday's trading despite a bearish backdrop for the broader market. The company's share price was up 11.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1%.

CommVault is managing to defy momentum for the broader market today thanks to a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. The company published its latest quarterly update before the market opened today, and results handily topped Wall Street's expectations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

CommVault's quarterly results support the bull case

Before the market opened this morning, CommVault published results for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a period that ended March 31. The company announced non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.28 on sales of roughly $312 million for the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate's earnings forecast by $0.19 per share and the average sales estimate by roughly $5.3 million. With revenue for subscription services rising roughly 20% year over year, the business closed out the quarter with annual revenue growth of roughly 13.5% -- and earnings per share were up roughly 24% compared to the prior-year period.

What's next for CommVault?

Strong guidance is also helping to support gains for CommVault stock today. The company said that it expects annual recurring revenue growth to increase between 18% and 19% this year -- hitting roughly $1.25 billion at the midpoint of the guidance range. Meanwhile, free cash flow for the year is projected to come in between $250 million and $260 million. Between the company's new $250 million share buyback authorization and an encouraging outlook for sales and margins, the earnings picture looks promising this year.

Should you buy stock in Commvault Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Commvault Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Commvault Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $492,752!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,327,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.