Why Commvault Systems Stock Plunged More Than 30% Today

Key Points

Commvault's Q3 revenue and earnings both topped analyst expectations by wide margins.

The stock traded at 73 times earnings before the report, leaving little room for merely in-line guidance.

The selloff may offer an entry point for patient investors with an appetite for volatile growth prospects.

Shares of data protection specialist Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) tumbled on Tuesday. On the heels of a strong earnings report with uninspiring next-quarter guidance, the stock fell as much as 34.7% in the morning session. As of 3 p.m. ET, Commvault had recovered slightly to a 31.8% drop.

Great quarter, disappointing outlook

Commvault's third-quarter sales rose 19% year over year, landing at $314 million. The average analyst had expected roughly $299 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings rose 24% to $1.17 per diluted share. Here, the Street consensus was $0.98.

Management's revenue target for the fourth quarter was in line with the current analyst consensus near $306 million. That's not good enough to support a stock trading at 73 times trailing earnings on Monday afternoon, just before the report. Simply put, investors expected better near-term growth prospects.

Is this a buying opportunity or a warning sign?

The company is actually doing a lot of things right. Commvault's rapid revenue growth sprung from 30% higher subscription sales, building a transparent and robust revenue stream for the long haul.

The modest next-period revenue guidance could be an issue, since it also includes slower growth projections in the subscription-based revenue basket. At the same time, management has accelerated Commvault's share buybacks, sending confident signals about a potentially undervalued stock.

So it's a mixed signal, and Wall Street reacted with a quick price correction. Commvault's stock remains pricey after this vertigo-inspiring price drop, trading at 50 times earnings today. If you were looking for a price drop before taking action on this backup and data protection bet, today might be that invitation. Just be prepared for continued volatility. Despite strong recurring sales, Commvault is a fairly small company in a data security industry packed with giants, and its results can be jumpy.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.